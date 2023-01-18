Scholar Elizabeth Sloan and participant Andrea Solberg photo

(L-R) Let’s Talk About It scholar Elizabeth Sloan and participant Andrea Solberg are pictured at the first 2023 discussion. The next book will be Lady in Waiting, which will be discussed Feb. 21.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — Eleven people gathered Jan. 10 to discuss Reyna Grande’s memoir, “The Distance Between Us.”

The “Let’s Talk About It” program is sponsored locally by Grangeville Centennial Library (GCL) in cooperation with Idaho Commission for Libraries, the Idaho Humanities Council, the Institute of Museum and Library Services and National Endowment for the Humanities. GCL has been chosen to participate for close to 30 years. This year, 15 libraries across the state are participating.

