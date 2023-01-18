GRANGEVILLE — Eleven people gathered Jan. 10 to discuss Reyna Grande’s memoir, “The Distance Between Us.”
The “Let’s Talk About It” program is sponsored locally by Grangeville Centennial Library (GCL) in cooperation with Idaho Commission for Libraries, the Idaho Humanities Council, the Institute of Museum and Library Services and National Endowment for the Humanities. GCL has been chosen to participate for close to 30 years. This year, 15 libraries across the state are participating.
Scholar and discussion facilitator for the session was former Grangeville resident Elizabeth Sloan. She is an artist and author of the book, “When Songbirds Returned to Paris.”
“What experiences do you have with immigration?” Sloan asked the group as an intro to the book’s topic, which is based on the story of Grande and her family entering the United States from Mexico when she was a child in the 1980s.
“Well, we were all immigrants at one time,” Andrea Solberg said, stating her own grandparents immigrated from Greece, settling in the Weiser area in 1918.
Laura Embry’s experience was more recent and hands-on, and she worked in San Diego in the newspaper business.
“I worked with Latino people and even immersed myself in a Spanish-speaking home for a month to try and learn the language to communicate better,” she said.
The group’s ideas varied on how they felt immigrants should enter the country and what they should do to help their countries of origin.
Other themes from the book included parents leaving their children to forge out a better life, as well as physical versus mental distances between generations.
The second book in the Let’s Talk About It Series is “Lady in Waiting,” by Anne Glenconner. It will be reviewed Tuesday, Feb. 21, at The Trails at 5:30 p.m. Scholar for this book is Kimberly Madsen Dill, who is a professor of English and the writing program administrator at the College of Southern Idaho.
My Grandmother Smoked Cigars by Sabine R. Ulibarri will round out the program Tuesday, March 14, 5:30 p.m., also at The Trails, and Sloan will also serve as scholar for this book.
Books are currently available for checkout at GCL, 215 W. North Street; call 208-983-0951 with questions. A list of discussion questions is also offered.
