RIGGINS — The annual Book Fair, sponsored by the Riggins PTO, begins Monday, April 4, and runs through Thursday, April 7, at the Riggins Elementary campus in the Elementary School multipurpose building, located in the front part of the campus; there will be signs. The Book Fair will be moved to the District Office for one last shopping opportunity at the school carnival on Saturday, April 9. They will have an EZ scanner for purchase, as well as accepting cash and change.
Riggins Elementary & Salmon River High School Carnival, sponsored by the Riggins PTO, is next Saturday, April 9. A few more volunteers are needed to make the 2022 school carnival a success. If you would like to help run a booth or have a group who would like to help, great. Setup and cleanup will be done by the PTO and students. If you can help, email Julie at hofflanderj@jsd243.org or stop by Riggins Elementary School. Everyone is invited to attend the carnival and all the fun that goes along with it. I hope to see you there; I will be there helping.
