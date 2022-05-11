GRANGEVILLE — A conversation based on Barbra Kingsolver’s book. “Flight Behavior,” is set for Tuesday, May 17, 5:30 p.m., at The Trails.

This will be led by English professor Jennifer Ladino and science educator Kayla Bordelon, U of I environmental science, both former National Park Service rangers.

Everyone is welcome. Copies of the book are available at Grangeville Centennial Library, 215 W. North Street. Call 208-983-0951. This is sponsored by GCL, the Idaho Humanities Council and Confluence Lab at the University of Idaho.

