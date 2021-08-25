GRANGEVILLE — Book enthusiasts and conversationalists alike are invited to join in on “Idaho’s Changing Climate: A Conversation,” Tuesday, Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m., at The Trails.
The discussion will focus on Barbara Kingsolver’s book, “Flight Behavior.”
The program will be led by University of Idaho English professor Jennifer Ladino, and U of I science educator Kayla Bordelon, both former National Park Service rangers. The discussion will connect issue in the novel to climate concerns relevant to Idahoans. All are welcome.
Copies of the book can be checked out at Grangeville Centennial Library, 215 W. North Street; call 208-983-0951.
Author Kingsolver is a biologist by training, and has won a variety of awards for her fiction. Set in a small Appalachian town, Flight Behavior features a diverse set of characters, including scientists and environmentalists, fundamentalist Christians and atheists, among others, who hold very different belief systems. This fictional piece has been praised by critics for finding a common interest in pro-climate change impartially, with a “deft and versatile empathy,” that invites a wide range of readers into the conversation.
This program is funded by the Idaho Humanities Council and is affiliated with the University of Idaho Confluence Lab, an interdisciplinary research lab addressing environmental issues in Idaho.
