KOOSKIA — On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, the Friends of the Kooskia Community Library will hold their book sale at the Kooskia Community Center. Besides books, there will also be DVDs, puzzles and audiobooks for sale. On Friday the sale is 3-6 p.m. On Saturday, the sale is 8 a.m.-noon, with a $1 a bag sale starting at 11 a.m. Christmas swags, created by the Big Cedar Homemakers, will also be available for purchase for $15. All donations and sales support activities and programs for the Kooskia Library.
No more donations are currently being accepted.
