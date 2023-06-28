LOLO PASS - The public is invited to the Lolo Pass Visitor Center, Highway 12 at the Montana/Idaho state line, on Friday, June 30 at 1 p.m.
Authors at the event are Allen Pinkham, Sr. and Dr. Steven Evans, who will be discussing and signing their book, "Exploring the Historical Legacy: Lewis and Clark Among the Nez Perce." In their book, the authors explore the historical relationship between the Lewis and Clark expedition and the Nez Perce tribe. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest and Nez Perce Tourism are cohosting this book signing event.
Pinkham is a Nez Perce tribal member who co-authored "Salmon And His People." He is a nationally recognized tribal historian and former chairman of the Nez Perce Tribe. Evans taught history for 33 years at Lewis-Clark State College. His wife, Connie, is a member of the Nez Perce Tribe. Evans is also the author of "Voice of the Old Wolf."
“The event will provide an opportunity to engage with the co-authors and gain insights into their extensive research and expertise,” said Stacia Morfin, CEO of Nez Perce Tourism and Traditions Gift Shop and organizer of the event.
While some seating and covered areas will be available, visitors are encouraged to bring chairs and be dressed for the weather.
