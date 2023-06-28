Book signing at Lolo Pass image
Contributed image

LOLO PASS - The public is invited to the Lolo Pass Visitor Center, Highway 12 at the Montana/Idaho state line, on Friday, June 30 at 1 p.m.

Authors at the event are Allen Pinkham, Sr. and Dr. Steven Evans, who will be discussing and signing their book, "Exploring the Historical Legacy: Lewis and Clark Among the Nez Perce." In their book, the authors explore the historical relationship between the Lewis and Clark expedition and the Nez Perce tribe. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest and Nez Perce Tourism are cohosting this book signing event.

