COTTONWOOD — A large book giveaway, forced by a move, is available in Cottonwood with more than 500 books. This is taking place at Uhlenkott Storage, unit G-8. Open 24 hours a day; bring a box and take what you want. When leaving, turn off lights and shut door. Books are from the collection of Jerry Wren.
