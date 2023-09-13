GRANGEVILLE - 2023-24 Border Days Queen Cressis Holes and princess Noelle Chmelik invite the public to their coronation dinner. “Not only are we having a delicious, catered meal, but we will also have an auction benefitting our reign,” Holes said.
The dinner will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, 138 Case Road, in Grangeville! Tickets are available for $25 per person. Social hour is at 6 p.m., and dinner will start at 7 p.m. The auction will begin at 8 p.m. For tickets contact Holes or Chmelik. Go to Grangeville Border Days Royalty on Facebook. Auction donations are also sought.
