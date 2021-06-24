Note that the Border Days Cowboy Breakfast at the Masonic Lodge will be held from 6 to 11 a.m. each day, July 2, 3 and 4. Originally, lodge members thought there would be trouble getting enough help for the entire breakfast time, but it looks like they have the help, and they have the goods! So, stop by and get breakfast at Mt. Idaho No. 9 Masonic Lodge, 105 West South and Hall streets. It’s within perfect walking distance of everything downtown!
