GRANGEVILLE — The annual Grangeville Border Days rodeo entries, online at highcallrodeo.com, close June 20 for the pros. Late pro entries are by phone at 208-899-0498 and will be charged a $30 fee.
Local entries are open only June 20-24 by phone at 208-451-4416. This year’s Border Days Rodeo performances are 6 p.m. each night July 1-3 with slack at 10 a.m. July 2.
