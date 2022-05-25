GRANGEVILLE — Note the Border Days Royalty Clinic has been moved to Saturday, June 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the rodeo grounds. Cost is $100 and includes a Dutch oven lunch. Call 208-451-5102 to sign up with queen Emma Roach.

