THURSDAY, JULY 1

6 p.m. Rodeo-Family Night

Parents and minor children - $40 for the whole family!

Alcohol-free seating available. Triple Bar Drill Team performance at intermission.

Pink Out the Stands!

Cancer Awareness Night: Every dollar donated goes to the Grangeville Eagles who help local persons with cancer. Wear pink!

Admission - $15; younger than 12 - $5; younger than 6 - free.

FRIDAY, JULY 2

6 a.m. - 11 a.m. Cowboy Breakfast @ Masonic Lodge

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. - SRAG/CIAA art show @ the Elks

9 a.m. - Street Sports and Super Egg Toss on Main Street

10 a.m. - Rodeo Slack $5 admission

Welcome Home & Recognition Day Open House

Noon - 6 p.m. Free lunch for veterans @ the Idaho County Veterans Center

2 p.m. Parade “Hats Off to America” on Main Street

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Art In the Park @ Pioneer Park

3 and 5 p.m. Camas Prairie Zephyrs baseball double header, against Sandpoint @ GHS

6 p.m. Rodeo @ Rodeo Grounds

Eli Howard & The Greater Good band following the rodeo @ Rodeo Grounds

SATURDAY, JULY 3

6 a.m. - 11 a.m. Cowboy Breakfast @ Masonic Lodge

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. - SRAG/CIAA art show @ the Elks

9 a.m. - Street Sports and Super Egg Toss on Main Street

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Art in the Park @ Pioneer Park

10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Walking Tacos @ Pioneer Park

11 a.m. - Queen’s Luncheon @ Eagles Hall, C Street

Noon - Cornhole Tournament @ Green Acres Nursery to benefit GHS softball and baseball. Register at 11 a.m., $50 per team

1 and 3 p.m. - Camas Prairie Zephyrs baseball double header, against Homedale

2 p.m. - Parade “Hats Off to America” on Main Street

GHS All-Class Reunion following Parade @ Gun Club. Concessions Available

6 p.m. - Rodeo

5-8 p.m. - Street music outside The Trails with band Polly O’Keary & The Rhythm Method

8 p.m. - Midnight - Street Dance on Main Street (west side of The Trails)

Band is Vintage Youth

SUNDAY, JULY 4

6 a.m. - 11 a.m. Cowboy Breakfast @ Masonic Lodge

8 a.m. - Firecracker Fun Run

Forms are at Veterans Center; check in @ Umpqua Bank

8 a.m. - 3 p.m. - SRAG/CIAA art show @ the Elks

9 a.m. - Street Sports and Super Egg Toss on Main Street

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Camas Prairie Cuisers Show and Shine @ Les Schwab Tire Center

11 a.m. - Grangeville Lions Kiddies Parade, meet @ courthouse lawn

2 p.m. - Parade “Hats Off to America” on Main Street

10 p.m. - Fireworks @ GHS Football field, presented by the Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department. Donations welcome.

