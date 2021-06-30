THURSDAY, JULY 1
6 p.m. Rodeo-Family Night
Parents and minor children - $40 for the whole family!
Alcohol-free seating available. Triple Bar Drill Team performance at intermission.
Pink Out the Stands!
Cancer Awareness Night: Every dollar donated goes to the Grangeville Eagles who help local persons with cancer. Wear pink!
Admission - $15; younger than 12 - $5; younger than 6 - free.
FRIDAY, JULY 2
6 a.m. - 11 a.m. Cowboy Breakfast @ Masonic Lodge
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. - SRAG/CIAA art show @ the Elks
9 a.m. - Street Sports and Super Egg Toss on Main Street
10 a.m. - Rodeo Slack $5 admission
Welcome Home & Recognition Day Open House
Noon - 6 p.m. Free lunch for veterans @ the Idaho County Veterans Center
2 p.m. Parade “Hats Off to America” on Main Street
10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Art In the Park @ Pioneer Park
3 and 5 p.m. Camas Prairie Zephyrs baseball double header, against Sandpoint @ GHS
6 p.m. Rodeo @ Rodeo Grounds
Eli Howard & The Greater Good band following the rodeo @ Rodeo Grounds
SATURDAY, JULY 3
6 a.m. - 11 a.m. Cowboy Breakfast @ Masonic Lodge
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. - SRAG/CIAA art show @ the Elks
9 a.m. - Street Sports and Super Egg Toss on Main Street
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Art in the Park @ Pioneer Park
10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Walking Tacos @ Pioneer Park
11 a.m. - Queen’s Luncheon @ Eagles Hall, C Street
Noon - Cornhole Tournament @ Green Acres Nursery to benefit GHS softball and baseball. Register at 11 a.m., $50 per team
1 and 3 p.m. - Camas Prairie Zephyrs baseball double header, against Homedale
2 p.m. - Parade “Hats Off to America” on Main Street
GHS All-Class Reunion following Parade @ Gun Club. Concessions Available
6 p.m. - Rodeo
5-8 p.m. - Street music outside The Trails with band Polly O’Keary & The Rhythm Method
8 p.m. - Midnight - Street Dance on Main Street (west side of The Trails)
Band is Vintage Youth
SUNDAY, JULY 4
6 a.m. - 11 a.m. Cowboy Breakfast @ Masonic Lodge
8 a.m. - Firecracker Fun Run
Forms are at Veterans Center; check in @ Umpqua Bank
8 a.m. - 3 p.m. - SRAG/CIAA art show @ the Elks
9 a.m. - Street Sports and Super Egg Toss on Main Street
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Camas Prairie Cuisers Show and Shine @ Les Schwab Tire Center
11 a.m. - Grangeville Lions Kiddies Parade, meet @ courthouse lawn
2 p.m. - Parade “Hats Off to America” on Main Street
10 p.m. - Fireworks @ GHS Football field, presented by the Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department. Donations welcome.
