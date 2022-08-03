Greg and Glenda Bostock photo

Greg and Glenda Bostock.

 Contributed photo

RIGGINS — Greg and Glenda Bostock will offer a concert at Riggins Assembly of God Church. 1015 S. Main Street, Sunday, Aug. 7. 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Having based their ministry in Texas, Utah and Louisiana, the Bostocks recently now run their ministry from their homebase in Idaho. “Blastoff Music Ministries” proclaims the hope of Jesus Christ across America and Southeast Asia.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments