RIGGINS — Greg and Glenda Bostock will offer a concert at Riggins Assembly of God Church. 1015 S. Main Street, Sunday, Aug. 7. 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Having based their ministry in Texas, Utah and Louisiana, the Bostocks recently now run their ministry from their homebase in Idaho. “Blastoff Music Ministries” proclaims the hope of Jesus Christ across America and Southeast Asia.
In 1996 they were introduced to Evangelist Dave Roever, a Vietnam veteran severely burned in the war. In 1997 they moved to Fort Worth, Tex., to work with his ministry and began traveling to Vietnam. The Bostock’s concerts include original songs and videos
As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, donations to Blastoff Music Ministries are tax-deductible. For information, call 208-628-3236 or go to www.blastoffmusic.org.
