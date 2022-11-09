GRANGEVILLE — Bountiful Blessings Retreat at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene with guest speaker Peggy Forrest from Colorado, is set for Friday, Nov. 11, at 4:30 p.m., with a potato bar. Then, Saturday, Nov. 12, brunch will be served at the 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. session. Cost is $21 for both days and all ladies are welcome. Call the church at 208-983-0552.
