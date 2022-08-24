GRANGEVILLE — A 9-pin, no tap bowling fundraiser for Nick Hilbert is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m., at Camas Lanes. Cost is $25 per person. The alley has renovated restrooms and air conditioning. Concessions will be available. Call ahead to reserve a space: 208-451-5497 or 904-654-3606. Proceeds will go to Hilbert to help with medical expenses.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments