GRANGEVILLE — A 9-pin, no tap bowling fundraiser for Nick Hilbert is set for Sunday, Sept. 11, 4 p.m., at Camas Lanes. Cost is $25 per person. The alley has renovated restrooms and air conditioning. Concessions will be available. Call ahead to reserve a space: 208-451-5487 or 904-654-3606. Proceeds will go to Hilbert to help with medical expenses.
