PORTLAND, Ore. – The Bonneville Power Administration presented Kyle Vopat with one of its highest honors as part of the 2020 Administrator’s Excellence Awards.
The annual program honors BPA employees and members of the public whose innovation, initiative, superior service or courageous acts have made exceptional contributions to BPA’s mission, the electric utility industry or the local community.
On a day off from his demanding job as a BPA line worker, Vopat came across an awkwardly parked car on the side of the road in central Idaho. He noticed a man was kneeling beside the vehicle, so he turned around to see if the stranger needed help. When Vopat pulled up next to the car, he found it wasn't a stranger but his friend of 20 years, and the man was having a heart attack. With his advanced first-aid and CPR training, Vopat kept calm and drove his friend to the nearest hospital. In an act of kindness and courage, and with a willingness to help someone he thought was a complete stranger, Vopat ultimately saved his friend's life.
In a virtual ceremony held April 23, Vopat received the Exemplary or Courageous Act Award. Vopat, who works as a BPA line worker, is a 1983 graduate of Grangeville High School.
AEA recipients were nominated by their peers and were evaluated on numerous criteria such as excellence in their chosen field, technical achievement, community outreach, safety and service as an “unsung hero.”
