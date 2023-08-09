CLEARWATER — The BPC Volunteer Fire Department of Clearwater will hold its first annual Ice Cream Social at the Fire Hall on Saturday, Aug. 12, from noon to 2 p.m. The price is by donation and there will be games for the children to play and fire trucks to climb on. Come, bring your family and friends, and enjoy large scoops of ice cream with toppings and syrup.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.