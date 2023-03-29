CLEARWATER — Per the bylaws of the BPC Rural Volunteer Fire Department, notice is hereby given that the annual meeting of the BPC RVFD is scheduled for April 1, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the Clearwater Grange Hall in Clearwater, Idaho. The meeting will include elections to fill several seats on the Board of Directors for the coming year, a vote on accepting revisions to the current bylaws as well as a presentation of last year's events.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments