CLEARWATER — Per the bylaws of the BPC Rural Volunteer Fire Department, notice is hereby given that the annual meeting of the BPC RVFD is scheduled for April 1, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the Clearwater Grange Hall in Clearwater, Idaho. The meeting will include elections to fill several seats on the Board of Directors for the coming year, a vote on accepting revisions to the current bylaws as well as a presentation of last year's events.
