CLEARWATER — BPC VFD is hosting a free barbecue at the annual meeting on Saturday, April 2, at the Clearwater Grange Hall, at 2 p.m.
“We look forward to seeing you there and your active participation in planning the next year’s accomplishments,” said Michael Arnett on behalf of the BPC board. “We will review the accomplishments for the last year and our ongoing plans.”
