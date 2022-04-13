CLEARWATER — The BPC Volunteer Rural Fire Department said, “Congratulations to Theresa Jeske!” Theresa was elected as the new president at the April 2 annual meeting of the BPCVRFD in Clearwater! Also elected: vice president, Jeanie Baldwin; secretary, Susanne Smith; and treasurer, Celeste Kosanke. All board members remain the same.

