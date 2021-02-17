Hans Christian Andersen wrote, “where words fail, music speaks.” There is a deep truth in those words.
Music has been speaking to me all of my life. Fifty-plus years of church hymns, concerts, Dad’s eight-tracks, Mom’s albums and my older brothers’ records and cassettes, my own CDs, then on to the modern world of digital and Internet music with my daughters, has given me a plethora of genres from which to enjoy.
When I happen to hear Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass, Charley Pride or Hank Williams, I think of my dad pushing that eight-track into his player. His office/Mom’s sewing room was right next to my bedroom after my brothers moved out, and him scatting his little “ta da da da da das” to Tijuana Taxi would always make me smile. (It was when we were listening to Hank Williams on an old 78 rpm that I learned that, while in the Air Force in the mid-1950s, my dad stayed in a boarding house in Mobile, Ala., owned by Hank Williams’ mother).
My mom liked both an old-fashioned and unique style of music that ranged from the 1940s and ’50s to Zanfir and his pan flute. I can still hear the drop of the needle on the Elvis Presley gospel album or hear the wobble as Bing Crosby’s well-loved White Christmas went around on the turntable.
I went to my first concert with my parents when I was about 8 and we attended a Billy Graham Crusade at the Kingdome in Seattle and Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash were there. Twenty-some years later, my husband and I would have the honor to hear and then meet Johnny and June in Spokane.
From my older brother, Dave, I heard the Eagles, the Beatles, Peter Frampton and Boston, as well as Canadian band Bachman Turner Overdrive. Years later, my brother, Steve, would live across from the Randy Bachman mansion near our hometown in the border town of Blaine. From Steve I heard a lot of The Cars, Pat Benatar, Pink Floyd and Billy Joel.
In junior high, through my best friend, Torri, I learned about and became a fan of Prince. This was before he was “commercially” famous, and it would be several years before the big hits on the 1999 and Purple Rain albums, and, following, the PR movie, would come out. We followed Prince rather religiously and had all his music and scraps of information on him that we could glean (prior to the Internet, we had to rely on music magazine and newspaper clippings). Torri and I would stay up late on Friday nights when the Canadian television station (we lived in Custer, Wash., population 300, and did not have cable TV on our road; she did not have a TV in her house) when we could watch Nightracks music videos. During our sophomore year of high school, Torri and I would have the good fortune to see Prince at the Tacoma Dome.
Life at a Christian college brought Michael W. Smith and Amy Grant concerts with my lifelong friend and roommate, Kim, and I also expanded my musical tastes to Little River Band, Journey, Meatloaf, Lionel Richie, Rush and many more bands and singers. I also took music appreciation class and tuned into Mozart and Chopin.
It wasn’t until after I graduated college and met my husband that I started to listen to country music. When we married, we went to the Evergreen State Fair and saw Lee Greenwood. We were in the front row in the pouring rain, and were handed big, black garbage sacks to put over ourselves. To this day, I can feel the heartstrings pull when I hear “God Bless the USA.” We took our daughter, Avery, as an infant, to see Charley Pride at Northwest Washington Fair. We would witness a young Alan Jackson as he was on the rise at the Puyallup Fair (and later see him in person at Pullman), and, also in Puyallup, hear one of our favorites, Vince Gill, with a hard-to-beat show opener, Patty Loveless.
I was a four-year choir member in high school, and so were both my girls. Fun fact: we are all members of Tri-M Music Honor Society. I’ve also been known to sing into quite a few wooden spoons and hairbrushes during my life, and when my girls were very young, this would be our gig with Amy Grant’s “Angels Watching Over Me.”
So many more concerts and opportunities to meet bands and singers. All of this, along with the singalongs with my friends, have been great experiences.
Music is a catalog of memories, and I have come to realize music can be the great equalizer. I have been able to come together with people, whom I thought I had nothing in common with, over music. Music is good for the brain, good for the soul, good for the heart.
