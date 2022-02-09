GRANGEVILLLE — Grangeville High School senior Talia Brown auditioned and was selected for the Idaho All-State Mixed Choir. She traveled to Nampa last week to rehearse and perform with students from around the state. Brown is the youngest daughter of Joel and Brandy Brown.

