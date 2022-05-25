Grangeville Elementary Middle School second and third graders put on the musical “Bugz” May 19. Carla Astle directed the music students who dressed up as insects and had a picnic party that included songs, speaking parts, motions and more. For a highights video see the Free Press Facebook page.
