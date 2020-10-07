With district tournaments coming up next week, the Grangeville soccer boys took care of business against a Priest River team that proved capable despite playing shorthanded last Saturday, Oct. 3.
“It was a tough game, even though they only played with eight guys and versus 11,” he said. “They’re pretty good. I think they’re going to be fairly decent next year. I think the key to that game and the key to pretty much a lot of our success this season, and all my goals, at least, is Emilio Barela. He and I work really well together. ... We pass really well. He knows how to set me up for shots. Works really well.”
Priest River struck first, and that put Grangeville off-balance for most of the first half. After an adjustment that involved Acton repositioning to the left side, Barela worked a pass to him for the Bulldogs’ first goal.
“The goal against us in the first five minutes really slowed down our momentum,” Acton said. “We were just trying to get shots off and a lot of us were missing. We were just pressured.”
Then came Barela’s through pass and Acton’s finish. Eight minutes later, Grangeville substitute Diego Ramirez assisted on Acton’s second goal of the game, and after that, Barela sent “a really good one to Jack Bransford.”
“He just looped it over their defense and Jack just tapped it in,” Acton explained.
With the playoffs looming Grangeville’s best win of the season so far came against Timberlake.
“That was that was a rough game,” Acton said. “It was really close, even though it was 3-0. It felt so close the whole time. And I’m really proud of the team for keeping a clean sheet. There were two or three yellow cards, which a pretty big deal, and Dalton Dennis scored a really cool goal. I was making a run and I got fouled so we got a free kick. Emilio just hit it up, curved it around their goalie and he just tapped it.”
Grangeville plays Bonners Ferry on Friday and, if the schedule holds, St. Maries on Saturday. A win over St. Maries would improve Grangeville’s playoff positioning, as the Lumberjacks are unbeaten in Intermountain League play, according to idahosports.com, where they’re listed 2-0 on the season. Seedings for both the boys and girls tournaments will be finalized Saturday, and scenarios for the Grangeville boys include playing Orofino or Priest River on the first day, then Coeur d’Alene Charter on the second day.
