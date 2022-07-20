WHITE BIRD — Summer Burger Mondays are back at White Bird Veterans Park. Stop in Mondays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for hamburgers or cheeseburgers and chips, served by Les and Polly Fischer. A $5 donation is suggested. Profits will benefit the Royal Gem Rebekahs' efforts to place a new roof on the IOOF Hall, as well as paint and complete some exterior work.

