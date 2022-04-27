GRANGEVILLE — The Quilts of Valor will be the charity benefiting from the next Burger Night, Friday April 29, at the Grangeville Elks Lodge. On the menu are fresh ground 1/3 pound beef burgers, hand cut French fries, salad, and hot dogs.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner service starting at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments