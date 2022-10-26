GRANGEVILLE — The Elks Burger Night is set for this Friday, Oct. 28. Proceeds of the burger night will benefit the Snowhaven Volunteer Ski Patrol. Doors open at 5 p.m., with food service starting at 5:30 p.m., and ending around 6:45 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.

