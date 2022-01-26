GRANGEVILLE — Burger Night at the Grangeville Elks Lodge will be Friday, Jan. 28. The Grangeville FFA and Alumni will receive the net proceeds of the food sales. Fresh ground 1/3 pound patties with fresh baked buns, fresh cut fries, and salad are on the menu. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner service to start at 5:30. Dinner will be served until at least 6:45 pm. The public is invited to this fundraiser to benefit the FFA.

