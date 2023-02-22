GRANGEVILLE — Friday, Feb. 24, is Burger Night at the Elks. The organization benefiting from the food proceeds is Future Farmers of America alumni/boosters. The menu is 1/3 pound fresh ground beef patties and hand cut fries. Meal service is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
