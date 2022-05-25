GRANGEVILLE — Friends and acquaintances of Don Burris are invited to a celebration of his 90th birthday this Saturday, May 28, from 3 to 5 p.m., at The Idaho County Veterans Center, 318 E Main in Grangeville. Refreshments and cake will be served. Bring stories and memories of Don to share with his family and friends. No gifts.

