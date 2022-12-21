Grangevile High School students and local Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionaries, along with GHS principal Randall Miskin, recently unloaded food items at Camas Prairie Food Bank in Grangeville, donated by GHS students and community from the annual Camas Prairie Shootout. “It was a sea of food, about 8,000 cans,” Camas Prairie Food Bank Director Ken Lefsaker said. ”A group of fun kids and we truly appreciate the donations!”
