The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests and Discover Your Northwest at Lolo Pass Visitor Center announce a new documentary, “Camas: Sacred Food of the Nez Perce,” premieres Friday, March 25, online on the Lolo Pass Visitors Center – Discover Your Northwest YouTube channel.

“Camas: Sacred Food of the Nez Perce” shares the historical and cultural significance of the camas plant to the Nez Perce people, featuring interviews with several members of the Nez Perce Tribe. The documentary will be available on YouTube starting at 12 p.m. (PDT) the day of the premiere. To view, visit https://bit.ly/DYNW-LPVC-Videos or search for “Lolo Pass Visitor Center” on YouTube. The documentary will remain available online following the premiere.

