HARPSTER — Camp ALACCA in Harpster has set dates for its summer camps. High School Voyagers will be June 27-July 2; Middle School Adventures takes place July 11-16; 456 Explorers is set for July 18-23; 234 Discoverers will camp from July 26-30; and the K-1 Lil’ Travelers Day Camp is on tap for Aug. 2-5.
Registration is open at www.alacca.org.
