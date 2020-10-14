GRANGEVILLE – When I moved to Idaho permanently 26-plus years ago, I learned that people camp year-round. For fun. Even people who don’t have little kids to please. Just regular, normal people who enjoy setting up a little home-away-from-home in the woods. They do this in the spring as soon as the sun shines, all summer, and then set up hunting camps in the fall and winter.
When people ask me if I like to camp, my standard response is, “Yes – at the Hilton!” I know this is a controversial subject, because many people have tried to talk me into the benefits of camping:
Q: Don’t you like being outside?
A: Yes. A day at a time. Not overnight.
Q: Don’t you want to commune with nature?
A: Again, I can do this on day trips when I pick apples or berries or take photos. I can also do it from my house on my deck.
Q: (The most appealing) Don’t you just like to get away from the phones, computers and everything that constantly interrupts our lives?
A: Yes. Except I do like “everything.” I like hot showers and working toilets. I like lights on demand and electric blankets. I like The Great British Baking Show lulling me to sleep.
·
I grew up in rural Washington state. My whole life was basically camping. We lived on seven acres in the woods and rarely vacationed other than to visit my grandparents in Kellogg.
And I did go camping. Every year our church family would pack up and go to Baker Lake for five or so days. I have some wonderful memories of swimming, boating, riding dirt bikes, fishing, sitting around the campfire, roasting marshmallows, singing and laughing with people who are still my best of friends to this day. I loved the time I spent with my parents, huddled in and close, just the three of us, older brothers long out of the home.
I also remember being so cold my teeth chattered, so hot I got sunstroke, fishing for hours in the rain with zero bites and waking up in a tent filled with water wondering why my sleeping bag was soggy. Graduating from a tent to a camp trailer was better, but still ….
When we started our own family, we made sure the girls had the camping experiences to the Selway, Castle Creek and Rocky Bluff, among other areas right here in our own backyard. We floated the river, made S’mores, fed wild geese, picked huckleberries and rode four-wheelers during downpours.
At Rocky Bluff it seemed to get dark by 6 p.m., and my husband was “lights out and everyone asleep” by 8 p.m. That is not how I live and at least four hours before my bedtime. Those were rough nights.
However, as soon as Hailey hit middle school, I was finished with camping. While Avery and I preferred life at home, Hailey and Valor would continue to camp. Avery and I would pop up for an afternoon, maybe cook some food, enjoy the campfire, shoot some guns and then head home.
So maybe I do like camping – just not overnight. Unless it’s at the Hilton, that is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.