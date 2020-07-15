Cancelations of events and activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic include the following:
- Elk City Wagon Road Days, Clearwater – July 18-19
- SummerFest, Cottonwood – July 25
- Kooskia Days – July 23-24
- Hot Summer Nights, Riggins – July 24-15
- Raspberry Festival, Cottonwood, – Aug. 2
- Chief Lookingglass Days, Kamiah, – Aug. 14-16
- Kamiah Barbecue Days – Sept. 4-6
- Gonzaga University Concert Choir, Monastery of St. Gertrude, Cottonwood, – Sept. 6
- Clearwater County Fair & Lumber Jack Days, Orofino, – Sept. 17-20
