GRANGEVILLE — A public candidates forum for Mountain View School District 244’s potential trustees is set for Monday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m. at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center, 318 East Main Street. The public is encouraged to attend.
The trustee election for positions open in zones 3 and 5 will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2.
