GRANGEVILLE — A service of remembrance on the longest night of the year, Dec. 21, the night of the winter solstice, is set for Grangeville. This will be a candlelight service where participants are invited to light a candle on the date of the person or event you wish to honor and remember. Join in to share losses and grief together at Grangeville United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main St., at 4 p.m. For information, contact the church office at 208-983-0310 or Rev. Luann at 208-553-0395.

