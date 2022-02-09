GRANGEVILLE — Learn how to safely can your food with a canning basics class, sponsored by University of Idaho Grangeville Extension and Grangeville Elks Lodge, Saturday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will consist of basic canning techniques and food safety with hands-on learning with water bath canning.
Class size is limited to 25 people. RSVP to the extension office at 208-983-2667. There is a $10 fee for the class to cover the cost of lunch. There will be door prizes and those attending will receive handouts to take home. The class will be held at the Grangeville Elks Lodge.
