RIGGINS — Calling all kids ages 5-18 to participate in the 1st Canyon Kids Craft Fair to be held Friday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center, sponsored by the Riggins Whitewater Market and Tourist Trap Consignment & Gift Shop. Sale hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with our Riggins 4-H serving chili all day. Sugar cookie decorating will be 11-2 p.m. Vendors with adult supervision are invited to participate in the Craft Fair with their items ready to sell: crafts, baked goods, services and wares. There will be volunteers to help supervise; no child will be turned away. Tables are $5 each. For questions or information, visit https://fb.me/e/2J2JergaV, facebook.com/rigginstouristtrap or call Michelle Simpson 208-628-4020.
