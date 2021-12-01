GRANGEVILLE — Anyone in need of a car seat or booster seat or is wondering if their car seat is safe and installed correctly, stop by the Search and Rescue Building 151 Airport Road, Grangeville on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 1-5 p.m. Appointments are appreciated but not required. Text or call 208-557-4371 to make an appointment. Nationally certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be on-site.

Safe Start, a program of Northwest Infant Survival and SIDS Alliance, received a grant from the Lewis-Cark Valley Healthcare Foundation to provide safe infant sleep and child passenger safety services to those living in and around Cottonwood, Grangeville, Lewiston and Moscow areas.

