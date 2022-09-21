GRANGEVILLE — A community car seat check event is set for Soltman Center, 600 East Main Street, Thursday, Sept. 22, 3-6 p.m. This is sponsored by Safe Start Infant and Child Health & Safety and supported by Syringa Hospital. Text 844-619-2048 for an appointment. Free car seats are available for those in need. A certified trainer will make sure car seats are up-to-date and installed correctly.
