GRANGEVILLE — A community car seat check event is set for Soltman Center, 600 East Main Street, Thursday, Sept. 22, 3-6 p.m. This is sponsored by Safe Start Infant and Child Health & Safety and supported by Syringa Hospital. Text 844-619-2048 for an appointment. Free car seats are available for those in need. A certified trainer will make sure car seats are up-to-date and installed correctly.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments