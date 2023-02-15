Safe Start’s nationally certified child passenger safety technicians will be in Grangeville and Cottonwood both on Friday, March 3, to check children’s car seats, give out free car seats for those in need and answer questions. This event is free, and text CHECK to 844-619-2048 to sign up.
In Cottonwood, the car seat check is at St. Mary’s Health, 701 Lewiston Street, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The seat check event in Grangeville is at the Soltman Center, 600 W. Main Street, 3-6 p.m.
