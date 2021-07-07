A Donnelly man was one of five persons recognized posthumously with the Carnegie Medal for a 2019 Salmon River rescue attempt.
The June 23 announcement by the Carnegie Hero Fund was for a total 18 civilians who risked their lives for others. Each will receive the Carnegie Medal, North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism. Each of the awardees or their survivors will also receive a financial grant.
In this award, recognized was Keawe Michael Pestana, 34, who, on April 26, 2019, drowned attempting to save his three cousins who had entered a cold, swift-moving river after their canoe tipped over. His body was recovered a month later on May 26.
According to the Carnegie Hero Fund, three children — ages 10, 6, and 3 — were canoeing with their father on April 26, in the Salmon River near Riggins, when the canoe tipped and all four entered the water. From the bank nearby, the children’s uncle, as well as their cousin, Pestana, who was deaf and could not speak, entered the water and swam into the river on a course to intercept the children, but the current carried them downstream past them. The uncle, tiring, exited the river, but Pestana remained in the river.
He was last seen in a circular current near the bank, before submerging and drowning. The current pushed the children and their father into a calm eddy about a half-mile downstream, and they exited the river, unharmed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.