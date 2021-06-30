WOODLAND — Carrot Ridge Fire District will host a barbecue, auction and raffle Saturday, July 10. This starts at 4 p.m. and is set for the Woodland Community Center/Carrot Ridge Volunteer Fire District Building, 2065 Woodland Road. Dinner cost is by donation and raffle tickets will be available for $1 each or six for $5. For questions call or text 208- 935-8325.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.