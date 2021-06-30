WOODLAND — Carrot Ridge Fire District will host a barbecue, auction and raffle Saturday, July 10. This starts at 4 p.m. and is set for the Woodland Community Center/Carrot Ridge Volunteer Fire District Building, 2065 Woodland Road. Dinner cost is by donation and raffle tickets will be available for $1 each or six for $5. For questions call or text 208- 935-8325.

