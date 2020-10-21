GRANGEVILLE — “This is the one,” Bella Musick started to pick up a large, oval pumpkin. “No, wait, this one,” she changed her mind as she ran over to more rounded variety.
Bella is among more than 75 kids who have, this year alone, taken pumpkins home from Miss Cindy’s Pumpkin Patch at the home of Scott and Cindy Godfrey.
“I planted three times this year,” laughed Cindy, who said she planted too early the first time and the second time the plants just didn’t come up. “Third time’s a charm!”
Although she worried there would not be enough pumpkins for this year’s Kids Klub program participants, she need not have worried: Last time Scott counted the ones that were ready, there were in the neighborhood of 200.
That still leaves plenty of misfits or late harvests for Jenny the horse, who patiently waits for kids to scratch her muzzle or throw her a little pumpkin or two.
A trip to the Godfrey property includes not only pumpkin picking, but also a lesson in gardening (Cindy has a green thumb), hard work (this month Scott was busy chopping firewood as kids picked pumpkins) and a love for animals (as Cindy shows kids how to gently and kindly pet dogs and horses).
“This is the best day,” Cindy smiled on a warm October Friday recently as 50 kids roamed the pumpkin patch. “It makes me so happy – to live here, to see the smiles, to hear them talk. It’s just so worth it.”
•
Scott and Cindy Godfrey of Grangeville have built on their rural farming roots and have gone on to be supporters of children and agriculture in their community.
Scott grew up in Caldwell and spent summers and other vacation time working for his uncle who owned a farm.
“Mostly crops – corn, hay, potatoes,” he said. “Always enough to be kept busy, and I really enjoyed the work.”
When it came time to attend college, Scott was planning on the University of Idaho where he would take on an agricultural degree.
“Then I got an academic scholarship offer from Sheldon Jackson College in Sitka, Alaska,” he recalled. “My family thought it was pretty crazy, but I felt it was an opportunity I couldn’t resist.”
He was right. He fell in love with not only the state of Alaska and its wilderness and outdoor opportunities, but also with his courses. He studied fisheries and natural resources management.
“It’s there that I really began to make the connection with agriculture on a wide spectrum,” he said.
The college owned its own boat and hatchery, and he was able to work hands-on in fisheries and aquaculture, and also experienced the forests feet-on-the-ground.
“I worked seasonally for the Forest Service and then my third year of college joined the co-op program, which was basically an internship that put me on track to eventually find a permanent position within the Forest Service,” he explained.
And that’s just what he did. Following graduation, he worked for a decade in Alaska, then was employed in Colorado, then Emmett. The Godfrey family moved to Grangeville in 2006 and Scott is now the vegetation stewardship staff officer for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
•
Cindy was raised on a ranch in Fallon, Nevada. Her parents had a herd of beef cows; however, Cindy had other ideas.
When she was 8 years old, she brought home the family’s first pig: her 4-H project.
“Thus, began my passion for pigs,” she laughed. She talked the family into purchasing a sow and they had their own piglets from then on.
Cindy lived the farm and ranch life through caring for animals, as well as gardening, and participated in a variety of 4-H projects. When she entered high school, she became active in FFA (whose mission is as the premier youth organization preparing members for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture) and spent time with horse and cow projects, as well as dairy cow and range and soil judging.
She went on to Elko Community College where she started in agriculture; however, at Boise State University she found an additional love.
“I fell in love with kids and started working on an education degree,” she said.
Part of that love of kids led her and Scott to having their own and then moving around for his career.
“So, I took a 20-year sabbatical from the degree,” she laughed. Going on three years ago, she completed her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Lewis-Clark State College, all the while working at Kids Klub, where she has been for the past 13-plus years. She currently serves as the executive director. Kids Klub is a local youth enrichment program that serves children from age 3 through junior high age.
•
The Godfreys have three children, Travis, Tessa and Taryn. When Tessa became 4-H age, Cindy – ever the pig lover -- began to help with pigs for the Fenn Livestock 4-H Club. She served as its leader for 10 years, all while Tessa, and then Taryn, made their ways through the 4-H program.
“4-H was always important to me and we knew we wanted the girls to have that chance to experience it and also lead other kids through its benefits,” Cindy said.
“I feel it’s important for kids to see how agriculture affects their lives on a daily basis, to know where their food comes from, and to see the natural process of life – from birth to death, and all that’s in between,” she said. “I wanted our kids to see that we have a short time here on earth, so let’s make the most of it.”
Cindy then transitioned to helping with the Grangeville FFA program, which is growing under the mentorship of advisor and agricultural sciences teacher Katie Mosman. Tessa and Taryn have both been involved in the program.
The Godfreys said they are thankful for their rural life. Travis lives in Alaska where he is a personal trainer, Tessa is studying nursing at BSU and Taryn is in her junior year in Grangeville High.
Reporter’s note: A portion of this story first appeared in the 2020 Spring Idaho County Free Press Farm and Ranch magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.