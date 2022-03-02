COTTONWOOD — He greets visitors with narrowed eyes until he scopes them out. His eyes slowly widen, and he slinks against a wall, then sniffs a hand or rubs against a leg.
Stormy St. Gertrude has a job, and his performance — including a variety of tricks — is rewarded with pets and treats. Stormy is a therapy cat at the Monastery of St. Gertrude.
The grey and white feline resides on the second floor, the assisted living wing of the facility, where he is in the charge of Sister Janet Barnard, the treasurer/procurator of the monastery, who also oversees the care of the elder sisters on the second floor.
Some kids found Stormy near the park in Cottonwood, who went knocking on doors to see if they could find an owner. They happened to knock on the door of Jennifer, a monastery employee, who told the children she would take in the tiny kitten if they would not find an owner.
“They didn’t, so she did,” smiled Sister Janet. “He was only maybe two weeks old and needed to be bottle-fed. Jennifer would bring him to work in her pocket, and, of course, the sisters got to know him.” Jennifer named him Stormy because of his gray and white markings which reminded her of a storm cloud.
The sisters do not have pets of their own, and there were, to date, no pets in the monastery.
“Sister Evangela, who has since gone to heaven, had wanted a cat, and she mentioned this to Dr. Sigler when she had a doctor appointment,” Sister Janet relayed. “He said, ‘Well then, I think you should get one.’ However, she told him he would have to prescribe that. So he wrote her a prescription!”
When Sister Evangelina showed the prescription to the prioress, she consented.
Although Stormy came into the monastery with Jennifer five days a week, he began his full-time life at the monastery when he was 6 months old and able to be neutered and completely vaccinated.
In the meantime, Sister Janet decided she would learn all she could about cats.
“I didn’t grow up with cats, so this was a first for me,” she said.
She researched Pet Partners in Seattle, which was affiliated with Palouse Paws in the Moscow-Pullman area. She enrolled herself and Stormy in a pet therapy program.
“We did training online, and then Stormy had to pass some tests in person,” she explained.
To become a therapeutic pet, Stormy had to learn to become comfortable in a harness and on a leash, riding in a car and a carrier, having a bath, as well as having his nails clipped. He also had to learn to be around loud noises, wheelchairs, and canes.
“He did remarkably well, although he is not fond of men in caps and boots,” Sister Janet said.
She said Stormy is not exactly a lap cat, but he enjoys being in the thick of things. When the sisters watch Gonzaga basketball in the TV room, he watches with them, finding a chair or going from person to person for attention.
“Sometimes, if we’re too intent on the game and not him, he will lay himself out in front of the TV,” Sister Janet laughed.
Stormy is also company to sisters who are not feeling well or who are recovering from surgeries.
“I had hip surgery a couple of years ago, and when I awoke one day, his head was under my hand. He seems to know when he is especially needed,” she said.
Stormy has free reign of the entire second floor, including a long laminate-covered hallway he can run down when he gets the zoomies, going from room to room. He enjoys the sunroom where the computer and piano are and where he can watch the birds feeding on the balcony. Since the floor was remodeled during COVID, Stormy now also has a cat door that allows him to come and go as he pleases.
“He doesn’t like the snow, but he enjoys being out in the sun,” she said, adding that the backside of the monastery is his while the front side is the territory of Tuxedo, now a 10-year-old stray cat who found a home with Father Meinrad Schallberger, who lives in a house on the grounds.
Stormy, now 7 years old, is one part of what makes assisted living more home-like.
“Research points to the integration of pets, plants, and children adding to the quality of life for the sisters,” she said. Of course, she added, the company of community, spiritual enrichment, homecooked meals and comfortable rooms all add to the home life of the second-floor residents.
“I’m not sure what all I do now,” Sister Gerry Marie Smith, a second-floor resident, said as she bent down to pet Stormy.
“You help in many ways, but one thing all the sisters on this floor do is a lot of is praying, and that’s important,” Sister Janet said.
“Well, I know Stormy makes me happy,” Sister Gerry smiled.
“Meow?” Stormy cocked his head, looking at Sister Janet.
“No, it’s not dinnertime yet,” Sister Janet laughed as she spoke to the questioning cat. “We have these types of conversations several times a day.”
