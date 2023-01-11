GRANGEVILLE — Dave Dibble has come across plenty of crazy things during his working hours.
The Grangeville man drives a sanitation truck for Walco.
“I’ve been startled by a few animals,” he grinned.
However, he’d take a hit from a skunk or raccoon any day rather than what he recently came across.
On Dec. 22, 2022 — a day with a high of 12 degrees and a low of -5 degrees — he heard some mewing at the Winchester dumpsters.
“I was picking up the garbage and I found them — three kittens,” he shook his head.
Rather than take care of the animals humanely, someone had dumped them.
Dave took the frozen, battered babies to Tolo Veterinary Clinic. It looks as if two of them were hit by perhaps a snowplow; they did not survive. The third, now named Kali, has a happy ending.
“She’s a keeper — she’s ours. She’s a doll, a real sweetheart,” Dave’s wife, Sue, said.
Even though the Dibbles love the furry addition to their family, they are not happy with the person or persons who disposed of the cats.
“It’s sick, that’s what it is,” Dave said. “There were not feral cats. And even if they were, they deserve better treatment. Take care of your pets!”
Sadly, on a subsequent trip to the dumpster, Dave found a fourth kitten, most likely from the same litter, dead.
Kali isn’t the first dumpster cat in the Dibble family.
“Miss Peaches” was found by Sue near their home at the Tolo Lake dumpsters.
“I went to dump my garbage one early morning in August, and she was hiding underneath, dirty and hungry,” she said.
She couldn’t get to the kitten, so Dave came to the site with his tractor and moved the dumpster.
“We love her,” Sue said, “but what people are doing isn’t right.”
“If people cannot take care of their pets, they shouldn’t have them,” Dave emphasized. “It’s not fair to animals or to the people who come along to clean up the messes of other people.”
