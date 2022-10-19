GREENCREEK — The Idaho-Lewis County Cattle Association is holding its annual meeting and dinner Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Greencreek Community Hall. The business meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., with a tri-tip dinner to follow at 6:30 p.m. The evening will also include guest speakers, auction, door prizes, music, and dancing. Dinner is $20 per person. There will be water, lemonade, and coffee available. Make sure to bring any other drinks as desired. Attendees do not have to be members.

