GRANGEVILLE — Idaho Family Reading Week is Nov. 9-15, and this year’s theme, “Fun and Games,” will be celebrated at Grangeville Centennial Library on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Enjoy a special night of games (Bingo, I Spy, etc.), prizes, goody bags and a dinner of hot dogs, chips and cookies from 4-7pm. Everyone is welcome to come explore or rediscover everything the local library has to offer, including a wealth of digital resources.
Idaho Family Read Week reminds parents, grandparents and all caregivers the importance of reading with, or to, the child in your life. Reading is the foundation of a youngster’s entire education. As a special addition, Friends of Centennial Library, in conjunction with GCL, is sponsoring a book fair during Family Read Week. The book fair will be held at the Library on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 4-7 p.m., the same time and location as the Family Read Week party. For information on the fair, contact NaTosha Stowers at 208-507-1628.
